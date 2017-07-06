Global Commercial Drones Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Increase in Adoption of Thermal Imaging

DUBLIN, July 06, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global Commercial Drones market to grow at a CAGR of 35.26% during the period 2017-2021.
The current report focuses on drones that are used by commercial segments, such as agricultural, energy and utility, public safety, infrastructure, media and entertainment, insurance and other sectors. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by vendors in the market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in adoption of thermal imaging in drones. As the end-users invest in improving maintenance and operational services for their wind turbines, thermal imaging is increasingly gaining prominence for predictive maintenance programs of wind turbines. As electrical, as well as mechanical components heat up in the case of technical failures, thermal imaging uses this property to spot temperature increase, which will aid in the detection of wear and tear of parts.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is developments in the sensor market. Vendors in the global commercial drones market are capitalizing on the availability of mobile, intelligent, and connected sensors to improve the capabilities of their offerings. Commercial drones are mainly equipped with GPS, inertial, image, and ultrasound-based range sensors. With improvements in functionalities and features, commercial drones are being equipped with thermal, hyperspectral, and multispectral sensors as well.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is regulatory hurdles. The companies in the global commercial drones market have been facing regulatory hurdles since their introduction in the market. With the awareness and adoption of commercial drones, governments are updating their regulations regarding the use of UAVs. This is expected to be a major challenge for vendors, who might see less adoption of commercial drones in countries with more stringent laws.
Key vendors
- Aeryon Labs
- 3D Robotics
- DJI
- Parrot
- PrecisionHawk
Other prominent vendors
- AgEagle
- Airogisitic
- AeroVironment
- Blue Skies Drones
- CyPhy Works
- Draganfly Innovations
- DroneDeploy
- Freefly Systems
- Yamaha Motor Corporation
- YUNEEC
- Cyberhawk Innovations
- Strat Aero
