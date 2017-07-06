Up to 10x faster testing

Neotys today announced a new release for its NeoLoad solution, which integrates with popular testing tools and other toolchain elements across the entire application lifecycle.

In today's DevOps and Microservices architecture world, using Continuous Delivery and Continuous Integration to deliver and update applications in production environments means that performance testing is no longer a one-time phase in the software lifecycle, but is continuous and never-ending. On top of that, business goals make it imperative to keep users happy with engaging apps that perform well and that deliver the latest features on wildly-different types of devices.

The day-to-day realities of creating and maintaining these modern mobile, IoT, Cloud, and hybrid application development processes makes for complex toolchains for managing multiple tiers and virtualization layers, and a wide range of interfaces (web, mobile, API, IoT, etc.) at each stage of performance testing from development to Production.

All this complexity has Performance Engineers looking for ways to make the Performance Testing process faster and easier, wherever they can. And that's where Neotys comes in, with NeoLoad - the fastest, most automated performance testing tool on the planet. NeoLoad accelerates DevOps, offering more performance testing in less time.

With NeoLoad, you can align with Agile and DevOps processes for greater test coverage and reliability under load, and detect performance problems in real-time during tests, without waiting for the results before taking corrective action to address any issues.

For more information about Neotys and NeoLoad visit: www.neotys.com or contact sales@neotys.com.

What's New in This Release?

NeoLoad 6.0

Easier collaboration with NeoLoad Web: New Web-based SaaS interface can easily display and share charts and tables with anyone involved in performance test execution or analysis (testers, developers, QA Managers, business stakeholders/product owners) who need to use and share test results.

Richer set of test analysis features: More accurate diagnosis and faster reaction time if a test detects a performance issue. No need to wait for the end of a test to react and fix the problem.

About Neotys:

Neotys is the leading innovator in Continuous Performance Validation for Web and Mobile applications. Neotys load testing (NeoLoad) enables teams to produce faster applications, deliver new features and enhancements in less time and simplify interactions across Dev, QA, Ops and business stakeholders. Neotys has helped over 1600 customers test, monitor and improve performance at every stage of the application development lifecycle, from development to production, leveraging its automated and collaborative tooling.

