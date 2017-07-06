Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global ICT industry. Technavio's ICT reports provide actionable information on market dynamics that are shaping the industry and how giants like Amazon Web Services, IBM, and Oracle are influencing markets in the ICT domain.

Technavio's ICT portfolio of reports includes enterprise application, IT hardware, IT security, automatic identification system, IT professional services, BPO and ITO, cloud computing, product lifecycle management, data center, M2M and connected devices, and IT spending. The research and analysis on these categories focus on emerging market trends to help companies identify new market opportunities and assess their competitive position within the changing market landscape.

Key Highlights from Technavio's Latest ICT Reports

Global Web Application Firewall Market 2017-2021

The Technavio report on the global web application firewall market projects a CAGR of nearly 19% through the forecast period.

projects a CAGR of nearly 19% through the forecast period. Web application firewall (WAF) helps detect and deflect threats in HTTP and HTTPS traffic, provides alerts and blocks attack traffic near its source before it reaches the customer origin.

Organizations worldwide have started realizing that these sophisticated attacks not only affect their business continuity and agility but also damage their brand image. This is expected to fuel the demand for WAF during the forecast period.

Global Aerial Imaging Market 2017-2021

By considering the market forecast, market size, and the surging demand for various IT services, the market research experts at Technavio offer an all-inclusive picture of the aerial imaging market for the estimated period between 2017 to 2021.

This market study also offers an extensive analysis of various IT professional services based on the inference of the information gathered from specific resources such as channel partners and market stakeholders.

The upcoming market research report on the global aerial imaging market covers key vendors like Cooper Aerial Surveys, GeoVantage, Kucera International, and NRC Group ASA.

Global Law Enforcement Software Market 2017-2021

Technavio's market research report on the global law enforcement software market project the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The demand for cloud-based law enforcement software is growing due to the growing number of law enforcement officers, who are involved in the investigation in various locations outside the office.

Countries worldwide are investing heavily in the global law enforcement software market to counter terrorism, improve cross-border safety, and enhance internal security coordination.

