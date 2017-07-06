Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Gemalto, BIO-key International, Crossmatch, HID Global, M2SYS Technology, NEC & OT-Morpho

DUBLIN, July 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global fingerprint biometrics market to grow at a CAGR of 11.78% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Fingerprint Biometrics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenues generated from fingerprint hardware, software, and integrated solutions.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in cybercrime. Cybercrime includes malware, hacking and DoS attacks, computer viruses, fraud, identity theft, harassment and threats, and phishing scams. Cybe attacks by malware, such as Trojans, adware, and worms, are a major concern for businesses and individual consumers. This results in further driving the demand for fingerprint biometrics.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is evolution of multimodal biometrics. Despite the presence of serious challenges, the global finger biometrics market is expected to grow moderately due to the presence of certain emerging trends that could negate the effect of challenges to a certain extent. One such trend is the evolution of multimodal biometrics.

The implementation of multimodal biometrics for controlling access to secured premises is rising in the healthcare, BFSI, transportation, automotive, and government sectors worldwide. Multimodal biometrics is an integration of a number of biometric technologies such as fingerprint, facial, iris, voice, hand geometry, and retina that can be used for critical application areas, where high quality of identification and verification is required.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high scope for inaccuracies. Fingerprint biometrics acts as a password for end-users for a number of processes. Hence, variability in fingerprint patterns of the end-users can prevent authorized users from getting entry into secured premises. There is a possibility that fingerprint biometrics may have accuracy issues. Similarly, FAR refers to a condition where one should be rejected, however, the user is authenticated.

Key vendors



Gemalto

BIO-key International

Crossmatch

HID Global

M2SYS Technology

NEC

OT-Morpho

Other prominent vendors



Anviz Global

BioEnable

BioLink Solutions

DERMALOG Identification Systems

Diamond Fortress Technologies

Fingerprint Cards

FingerCheck

Fulcrum Biometrics

Futronic Technology Company

IDEX ASA

Inception Technologies

Liteon

Precise Biometrics

SecuGen

Suprema

Trac-Tech

ZKTeco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zhxd6w/global





