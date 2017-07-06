WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - NeighborWorks America today announced that $31.58 million in financial capability grants have been awarded to 66 nonprofit organizations to assist individuals to stabilize their finances, rebuild their credit and establish savings. The one-time grants, awarded after a competitive process conducted by third party reviewers, are part of Project Reinvest, a limited and targeted program from NeighborWorks America, not related to its core grant operations.

The 66 grantees include both NeighborWorks network and non-network organizations. The Financial Capability grant funds are primarily intended to help individuals who are at risk of foreclosure, recovering from a foreclosure or residents in distressed communities rebuilding after the foreclosure crisis. The grants awarded will help individuals living in rural, suburban and urban markets. A full list of the grantees can be found at Project Reinvest: Financial Capability.

