Global Pet Treats Market Growth at a CAGR of 20.28%, 2017-2021 - Latest Challenges, Trends & Drivers

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Pet Treats Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global pet treats market to grow at a CAGR of 20.28% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Pet Treats Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
One trend in the market is demand for organic pet treats. With a rise in the incidence of pet health issues, the demand for healthier foods for pets is increasing. This is driving the owners to purchase healthier and more nutritious pet foods.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in pet health concerns. Pet owners have become more aware and concerned about the health problems occurring in pets. Thus, they prefer feeding nutritious foods to their pets that are prepared based on the age and kind of pets. The average expenditure on pets is rising every year in most of the developed countries. This is because most of the pet owners are demanding healthier and even premium pet foods for their pets.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in preference for homemade and raw pet foods. Pet owners, especially in the Americas, feed packaged raw foods to their pets. Different varieties of raw pet foods are available in the market like frozen, fresh, freeze-dried, and others. Raw pet foods keep the pets healthy, give them more energy, and keep their coats and skin healthier, shinier, and thicker. Though raw pet foods form a small percentage of the overall pet foods market, it is expected that this segment will be witnessing high growth during the forecast period.
Key vendors
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Mars
- Nestlé
- The J.M. Smucker Company
- WellPet
Other prominent vendors
- ANI Brands
- Blue Buffalo
- Champion Petfoods
- Diamond Pet Care
- Dogswell
- GA Pet Food Partners
- GRANDMA LUCY'S
- Plato Pet Treats
- SmartCookieTreats.com
- Spectrum Brands
- Total Alimentos
- TruDog
- Zuke's
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5slvcs/global_pet_treats
