Evolva (SIX: EVE) today announces the departure of CEO Neil Goldsmith and his succession by the current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Simon Waddington.

Since co-founding Evolva, Neil Goldsmith has been instrumental in Evolva's development over the last thirteen years, moving the company from a pharmaceutical oriented biotech start-up to a listed business developing and selling specialty ingredients for health, wellness and nutrition markets. Neil's entrepreneurial approach has led to the launch by Evolva of products such as nootkatone and resveratrol, and the advancement of best-tasting stevia products to an anticipated launch in 2018, as communicated earlier this year.

Evolva's Board and executive management have recently determined that the near-term focus needs to be on growing the market opportunity for Evolva's products and delivering attractive margins. This more focused approach is not a natural fit with Neil's entrepreneurial strengths, something recognized by both Neil and the Board. As a consequence Neil and the Board have mutually agreed that Neil will step down as CEO and member of the Evolva Board with immediate effect.

Neil will be succeeded by Simon Waddington, currently COO of Evolva. Simon had previously been the CEO of Abunda Inc. until its acquisition by Evolva in 2011 upon which he joined the management team. His background and experience is ideally suited to the next phase of Evolva's evolution.

Gerard Hoetmer, Chairman of Evolva's Board of Directors, said "On behalf of the whole Board, I would like to thank Neil for all his efforts to bring Evolva to where it is today. We are confident that under Simon's leadership the next steps in the transformation of Evolva to a product-based business can be made. More information on the transformation will be shared at the half-year results announcement on August 14th

Evolva solves the supply chain issues of nature through a 21st century mix of biotechnology and brewing. We develop, make and sell natural ingredients that provide significant benefits to people in daily life, but whose supply chain issues have limited their use until now. Our flagship ingredients are stevia, nootkatone and resveratrol, but we work on many more, both on our own behalf and with others. To make our world sustainable requires nature and technology to work together as one, and our aim is to play a (small) part in achieving this transformation. We operate internationally. For more information see www.evolva.com. Questions about our approach? Have a look at our video

