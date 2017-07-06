TORONTO, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI)(TSX: CGI.PR.D)(LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2017 was $28.94, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 4.7% and 20.9%, respectively. These compare with the 0.7% and 11.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at June 30, 2017 was $21.10, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 10.4% and 22.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2017 were as follows:

Materials 18.9% Consumer Discretionary 16.3% Energy 15.5% Information Technology 14.0% Industrials 13.5% Financials 13.4% Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.7% Telecommunication Services 3.3% Consumer Staples 2.0% Utilities 1.1%

The top ten investments which comprised 35.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2017 were as follows:

Dollarama Inc. 5.4% Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.9% NVIDIA Corporation 3.8% Cash 3.7% Bank of Montreal 3.5% CCL Industries Inc. 3.3% Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.2% Royal Bank of Canada 3.1% Open Text Corporation 3.1% Amazon.com, Inc. 2.9%

