CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, international middle-market investment bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, as well as capital raising and valuations for closely-held, family-owned, public and sponsor-backed middle market companies, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a winner for The M&A Advisor's 9th Annual International M&A Awards which was held on Monday, June 12. Dresner Partners was named a winner for Information Technology and Telecom Deal of the Year, for its role in the Strategic Investment in Infutor Data Solutions Corporation by Norwest Venture Partners. The Dresner deal team included Michelle Moreno CFA, Brian Schofield, and Steven M. Dresner along with support across the firm.

"Since 2009, we have been honoring the leading international M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. Dresner Partners was chosen from over 260 participating companies to receive the award. It gives us great pleasure to recognize Dresner Partners and bestow upon them our highest honor for international M&A firms and professionals," said David Fergusson, Co-CEO and President, The M&A Advisor. "Dresner Partners represents the best of the international M&A industry in 2016 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

"We are honored to be recognized for Information Technology and Telecom Deal of Year," said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners. "The Strategic Investment in Infutor Data Solutions Corporation by Norwest Venture Partners was a very successful transaction and we are proud to be associated with all of the outstanding professionals who worked with us on the deal."

The M&A Advisor presented the 2017 awards at a black tie Awards Gala, held in conjunction with the 2017 International Financial Forum that featured industry's leading cross border M&A professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums led by over 35 M&A, media, academic, and stalwarts.

About The M&A ADVISOR

Founded in 1998, The M&A Advisor was the first dedicated media company to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions. As the world's premier think tank and leadership organization for M&A, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, the firm provides a range of integrated services including: The M&A Advisor Forums and Summits; The M&A Advisor Market Intelligence; M&A.TV.; The M&A Advisor Live; The M&A Advisor Awards; and The M&A Advisor Connects.

To learn more about the company's Leadership Services visit www.maadvisor.com.

About Dresner Partners / IMAP

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, international middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For nearly 25 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world, including institutional private placements of debt and equity, merger and acquisitions advisory, financial restructuring & corporate turnarounds, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners is a member of IMAP, the world's leading global mergers and acquisitions partnership focused on the middle market. In addition to its U.S. presence, Dresner Partners, through its IMAP partnership, maintains a well-established network of 60 international offices in over 35 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. In 2016, IMAP advisers completed 165 transactions worth over $4.8 billion. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com or http://www.imap.com/city?city=Chicago. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

