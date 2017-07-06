ETC: ETC Simulation Awarded Multiple Contracts For Their Advanced Disaster Management Simulator (ADMS) Totaling $3 Million



Southampton, Pa., USA, July 6, 2017 - Environmental Tectonics Corporation's (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") Simulation business unit, located in Orlando, FL, announced today the award of multiple contracts totaling $3 Million for customers in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

The multiple contracts include orders for new ADMS systems, expansion of existing systems, and extended maintenance contracts. The new systems will be used for training Police Operations, Homeland Security, Disaster Management, Forest Firefighting, and Airport Rescue and Firefighting.

"These contracts reflect ETC Simulation's global leadership in advanced simulation training systems for incident command staff and emergency vehicle operators. We are proud to work with these customers and assist them in providing the most realistic and effective training solutions available." states Marco van Wijngaarden, President of ETC Simulation.

ADMS Simulation Training Lab at customer facility in Asia

About ADMS

ADMS is a high-fidelity Virtual Reality Simulation Training Platform that comprises multiple products including Incident Command training from technical to strategic level (ADMS-Command), emergency response and force protection specific to a military environment (ADMS-Airbase), firefighting techniques and tactics (ADMS-Fire), driver training and vehicle operation (ADMS-ARFF and ADMS-Drive) and police operations, crowd management and riot control (ADMS-Police). ETC's signature True Simulation Technology blends physics-based simulation, embedded artificial intelligence, accurate animations, photo-realistic graphics, ambient sounds, vehicle controls, and motion platforms to totally immerse trainees in the exercise. ADMS enables first responders and emergency managers to prepare at all levels of response in a safe, economical and environmentally-conscious way.

About ETC Simulation

ETC Simulation (www.ETCsimulation.com (http://www.etcsimulation.com/)), located in Orlando, FL, specializes in virtual reality emergency response and disaster management training systems. Their hallmark product, ADMS, is a proven tool for training emergency management personnel at all levels, with more than one million successful training hours completed globally.

About ETC

ETC designs, manufactures and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. These products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing products and hyperbaric chambers and other products and services that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com (http://www.etcusa.com/).

