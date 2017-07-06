SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- In the news release, "Tetra Bio-Pharma: Defending & Validating Smoked Cannabis -- CFN Media," issued earlier today by CFN Media, we are advised by the company that the Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ticker in the first paragraph should read "(OTCQB: TBPMF)" rather than "(OTC: GRPOF)" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Tetra Bio-Pharma: Defending & Validating Smoked Cannabis -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA -- Jul 6, 2017 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an exclusive interview and article discussing Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (CNSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) and its clinical approach to defending the use of dried marijuana to treat patients in Canada.

Cannabis has been consumed via smoking for several hundred years, but the rise and fall of the tobacco industry has caused concern among the public. While tobacco conclusively causes cancer, cannabis smoke has a very different composition that regulators, physicians, and patients should consider. Smoking small quantities of medical marijuana may be perfectly safe for users and provide benefits that pharmacological compositions cannot.

Dispelling Myths

Smoking is widely perceived as unhealthy at best and carcinogenic at worst. And, for good reason: Smoking tobacco kills more people than alcohol, car accidents, HIV, guns, and illegal drugs combined and shortens lives by 11 to 12 years, according to the American Cancer Society. The problem is that many people group tobacco with cannabis when the two drugs are very different in the way that they impact the body.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recently conducted the most comprehensive study ever on medical marijuana. Researchers found evidence that suggests smoking cannabis does not increase the risk for cancers often associated with tobacco use -- such as lung and head and neck cancers. Most medical marijuana patients only consume one cigarette per day, which limits the effects on the respiratory system.

"Society has to focus on caring for all patients living with pain, not just those that want a different dosage form," said Tetra Bio-Pharma CEO Dr. Guy Chamberland. "In fact, our challenge is to characterize the safety and efficacy of this therapy, ensure lot-to-lot quality, provide adequate risk information to health professionals, demonstrate the safety and efficacy so that physicians can adequately assess the potential efficacy and safety for their patients, and actively pursue more tolerable dosage forms to offer these innovative cannabis therapies to patients."

Unique Approach

Tetra Bio-Pharma's PPP-001 aims to become the first smokable marijuana prescription product for advanced cancer pain. After successfully completing a Phase I clinical trial, the company is preparing to launch a Phase III clinical trial during the fourth quarter of this year. Management will also seek out a commercialization partner at the same time before seeking final marketing approval for the drug, planned during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company's approach to the market is unique for several reasons. By using a smokable form of the drug, the company doesn't have the same investment risk as a "new chemical entity" that requires much more extensive clinical approvals. The delivery mechanism is also well-understood by patients that have experience smoking cannabis, which means that there are no new significant habits to form or changes for them to make.

Finally, raw cannabis has a so-called "entourage effect" that many synthetic cannabinoids may fail to effectively capture. The interaction between THC, CBD, and hundreds of other cannabinoids present in the marijuana plant may work together to enhance the drug's effectiveness. This is clearly demonstrated in experiments where patients were given just THC versus a combination of THC-CBD with the latter producing far superior results.

