TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/06/17 -- PetroMaroc Corporation plc (TSX VENTURE: PMA), (the "Company" or "PetroMaroc") announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with Dundee Securities Europe LLP, an affiliate of Dundee Corporation ("Dundee"), a creditor of the Company, to settle US$325,000 debt owed, in consideration for the issuance of 1,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of US$0.325 per Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The Board of Directors and Management of PetroMaroc believe that the Debt Settlement is in the best interests of the Company as it allows it to preserve its cash position and the shares will be issued at a price which represents a significant premium to the closing market price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on July 6, 2017. The issuance of Shares is subject to the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and, once issued, the Shares will be subject to a 4-month hold period pursuant to all applicable securities laws. Upon the closing of the Debt Settlement, the Company will have resolved all of its outstanding debts with its trade creditors.

The issuance of the Shares to Dundee may be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") because Dundee holds more than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. The Debt Settlement will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

About PetroMaroc

PetroMaroc Corporation plc is an independent oil and gas exploration company. PetroMaroc holds a substantial share ownership position in Sound Energy plc, and net profit interests in the Sidi Moktar licence (onshore Morocco), which the Company considers to be a committed long-term partner who will work to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of the Essaouira region. PetroMaroc is a public company and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PMA".

