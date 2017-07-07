sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

83,58 Euro		-1,09
-1,29 %
WKN: A0DP2A ISIN: US1508701034 Ticker-Symbol: DG3 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,67
83,92
06.07.
83,06
83,43
06.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELANESE CORPORATION
CELANESE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELANESE CORPORATION83,58-1,29 %