

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Chip maker Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Thursday said it has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission alleging that Apple's iPhones infringe six Qualcomm patents covering key technologies that enable important features and functions in iPhones.



Qualcomm is requesting that the ITC institute an investigation into Apple's infringing imports and ultimately issue a Limited Exclusion Order to bar importation of those iPhones and other products into the United States to stop Apple's unlawful and unfair use of Qualcomm's technology.



'Qualcomm's inventions are at the heart of every iPhone and extend well beyond modem technologies or cellular standards,' said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm. 'The patents we are asserting represent six important technologies, out of a portfolio of thousands, and each is vital to iPhone functions. Apple continues to use Qualcomm's technology while refusing to pay for it. These lawsuits seek to stop Apple's infringement of six of our patented technologies.'



Qualcomm also filed a complaint against Apple in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California alleging that Apple infringes the same six patents in the complaint filed in the ITC. The complaint seeks damages and injunctive relief.



