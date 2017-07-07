

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday see June results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index score in May was 56.7.



Japan will see May figures for labor cash earnings, and also for its leading and coincident indexes. Labor cash earnings are expected to add 0.4 percent on year after gaining 0.5 percent in April.



The leading index is expected to show a score of 104.6, up from 104.2 in the previous month. The coincident is pegged at 115.5, down from 117.1 a month earlier.



