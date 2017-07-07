British Airways touched down at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this afternoon, marking the start of the new nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale and London. A link to video footage of the aircraft arriving into FLL is available here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/n59lbxz9wms9djg/British%20Airways%20FLL%20Inaugural%20Flight.mpg?dl=0

The flights will operate four days a week between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and London Gatwick Airport, accommodating 275 customers across a three cabin Boeing 777-200ER: 48 in Club World (business), 24 in World Traveller Plus (premium economy); and 203 in World Traveller (economy).

British Airways already operates from Miami, Tampa and Orlando and this new service will ensure Floridians have increased choice of service, airport and flight time, to meet any of their leisure or business needs.

BA2169 will depart from London Gatwick at 09:25 and arrive at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 13:45 while the BA2168 will leave Fort Lauderdale at 17:00, arriving into Gatwick at 06:30 the next morning.

Simon Brooks, Senior Vice President Sales, North America, said "We are really excited to connect Fort Lauderdale to London. With this new service, British Airways now offers more seats to London from Florida than any other airline. We can ensure business travelers and families have the most options to travel to London and throughout Europe."

"This new London/Fort Lauderdale route is British Airways' 25th U.S. destination. It provides more opportunities for travelers to experience the uniqueness and cultures of both regions," said Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation, Broward County Aviation Department. "We are proud to partner with British Airways, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Visitors Bureau and our other partners in starting this new service."

"As one of the most dynamic and diverse cities in Florida, we are looking forward to welcoming even more UK travelers to our sun-kissed shores with today's launch of new direct service from London Gatwick on British Airways," said Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Visitors Bureau. "We look forward to building a stronger partnership with BA and continue to grow one of our top international markets into Greater Fort Lauderdale."

World Class Travel Experience

Customers will be able to choose from three unique all-inclusive experiences on board. Club World, the airline's award-winning business class product, offers 6ft. fully flat beds and ample storage space.

World Traveller Plus, premium economy, is a separate cabin with personalized service. World Traveller, the airline's economy cabin, offers seat back entertainment, a choice of free meal and bar service along with free accessories such as blanket and headsets.

Customers flying in Club World and World Traveller Plus from London Gatwick to Fort Lauderdale can choose their meals between 24 hours and 30 days prior to their flight, offering customers as much choice as possible. All customers can pre-request one of 14 special meals free of charge, including meals for babies and children and those travelling with medical, religious or ethical dietary requirements more than 24 hours in advance.

Customers on British Airways services enjoy benefits such as free baggage allowance and seat allocation. The airline also provides a "Feed Kids First" service which ensures that children are served first, allowing parents to enjoy their own meal, and with a deposit of $10 per person, customers have 72 hours to confirm details with their friends and family, making it even easier to book with confidence.

British Airways' 'Customize Your Trip' service available online at ba.com allows customers to create a multi-destination holiday of their choice with flexibility to combine flights in and out of different airports, book multiple hotels and select car rental for any part of their holiday.

A joint business agreement between American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia allows members of the AAdvantage, Executive Club and Iberia Plus programs to earn and redeem points or miles on codeshare flights across both airlines. Customers also get access to great prices across all four airlines with the ability to mix and match flights to get the best deals and enjoy smoother connections for onward flights through coordinated schedules.

