Global market intelligence company Infiniti Research has recently completed a marketing intelligence study on the optical components market. The goal of the study was to gain insights into the market in terms of the segmentation, potential growth drivers, and challenges.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005334/en/

Infiniti Research helps companies identify new market opportunities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Infiniti Research, "The market for optical components has experienced a significant growth with the need for advanced connectivity solutions such as cloud-based services and machine-to-machine (M2M). However, the market has been facing challenges from high installation costs and risk of cyber threats. These factors are restraining the growth of optical components market."

A manufacturing company approached Infiniti Research to help them understand the market landscape for optical components with special emphasis on mobile and smartphone segments. The prevalence of intense competition from market leaders, had resulted in the loss of market share by the client. It became mandatory for the client to understand the market dynamics, assess and analyze current vs. future market development prospects, market size, and growth rates.

The study comprised of exhaustive primary research comprising of interviews and discussions with leading stakeholders in the market. Organizations will gain a clear understanding of the market landscape, along with the possibilities of the industry in achieving competitive advantage through prudent decision making.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-assessment-optical-components

This study provides insights such as:

Identifying the key leading competitors in the camera module market

Developing a robust and defendable proto-type market sizing model

Building a logical metric which correlates with demands for target products

Identifying and establishing contacts with most relevant market participants

Request a free proposal to see how Infiniti's insights can help you

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170706005334/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us