UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

REPAIR SERVICES AND

TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April 2017 and 23 May 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts; and the announcements of the Company dated 14 January 2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January 2017 and 28 February 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts.



The Company announces that on 6 July 2017, a member of the Group entered into an additional agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group.



The Company further announces that on 6 July 2017, a member of the Group entered into an additional agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group.

REPAIR SERVICES

THE NEW REPAIR SERVICES CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28 February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April 2017 and 23 May 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts.

The Company announces that on 6 July 2017, a member of the Group entered into an additional agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide repair services to the member of the Group (the "New Repair Services Contract"), details of which are set out below.

Date of the additional agreement Customer

(member of

the Group) Contractor

(associate of

En+) Term of

contract Repair

services Estimated

consideration

payable for

the year

ending 31

December

2017

excluding

VAT (USD) Payment

terms Additional agreement dated 6 July 2017 to the

original contract dated 10 January 2017 Limited

Liability

Company

"Russian

Engineering

Company" Joint-Stock

Company

"Irkutskenergoremont" Up to 31

December

2017 Production

equipment

maintenance

and repair

works 61,539 Payment

within 30

calendar days

of signature

by the

customer of

the performed

works

certificate

based on

an invoice Total estimated consideration payable for the

year 2017 61,539

The consideration under the New Repair Services Contract is to be paid in cash via wire transfer or set-off of counter obligations.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

The contract price payable under the New Repair Services Contract has been determined with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for repair services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. The basis of calculation of payments under the New Repair Services Contract is the price of contract offered by the associate of En+ which is based on the estimated costs (including labour costs and the necessary materials) for the relevant repair works. The Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required repair services and chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (taking into account the price and availability of professionals with the required skill and experience) and then entered into the additional agreement with the chosen contractor.

Based on the terms of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts, the annual aggregate transaction amount that is payable by the Group to the associates of En+ for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is estimated to be approximately USD13.088 million.

The annual aggregate transaction amount is estimated by the Directors based on the amount of repair services to be received and the contract price.

THE AGGREGATION APPROACH

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts should be aggregated, as they were entered into by the Group with the associates of the same group of connected persons who are parties connected or otherwise associated with one another, and the subject matter of each of the contracts relates to the receipt of repair and maintenance services by members of the Group.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The Directors consider that the New Repair Services Contract is for the benefit of the Company, as the contractor offered a competitive price.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Repair Services Contract has been negotiated on an arm's length basis and on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Repair Services Contract, save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont". Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Repair Services Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont" is held by En+ as to more than 30% of the issued share capital and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company and thus is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and the independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Repair Services Contract and the Previously Disclosed Repair Services Contracts will be included in the next annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

THE NEW TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 January 2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January 2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January 2017 and 28 February 2017 in relation to the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts.

The Company announces that on 6 July 2017, a member of the Group entered into an additional agreement with an associate of En+, pursuant to which the associate of En+ agreed to provide transportation services to the member of the Group (the "New Transportation Contract") with major terms set out below:

Date of contract Customer

(member of

the Group) Service

provider

(associate of

En+) Transportation

services Estimated

consideration

payable for

the year

ending 31

December

2017

excluding

VAT (USD) Scheduled

termination

date Payment

terms Additional agreement dated 6 July 2017 to the

contract dated 13 January 2017 LLC

"Engineering

Construction

Company" KraMZ-Auto Transportation

services 388 (Note 1) 31 December

2017 Payment to

be made in

two equal

installations

of 50% of the

total amount,

the first

installment

before the

15th of the

month

following the

report month,

and the

second

installment

before the

30th of the

month

following the

report month Total estimated consideration payable for the

year 388

Note:

1. The service fee is calculated by the demand for transportation services and the type of vehicle engaged, the quantity of vehicle-hours and vehicle-hour cost (which ranges from USD4 to USD91 depending on vehicle type).

The consideration under the New Transportation Contract is to be paid in cash via wire transfer or by way of bilateral clearing.

THE ANNUAL AGGREGATE TRANSACTION AMOUNT

Pursuant to Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts should be aggregated for the financial year ending 31 December 2017, as they were entered into by members of the Group with the associates of En+, and the subject matter of each contract relates to the provision of transportation services by the associates of En+ to the Group.

The annual aggregate transaction amounts that are payable by the Group to the associates of En+ under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 are estimated to be approximately USD22.118 million.

The Company invited several organizations to take part in the tender in relation to the required transportation services and chose the contractor offering the best terms and conditions (taking into account the price and available routes) and then entered into the contract with the chosen service provider.

The contract price under the New Transportation Contract has been arrived at after arm's length negotiation with reference to the market price and on terms no less favourable than those prevailing in the Russian market for transportation services of the same type and quality and those offered by the associates of En+ to independent third parties. The annual aggregate transaction amount is derived from the total contract price under the New Transportation Contract, which was based on the need of transportation services by the Group for the relevant year.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTIONS

The New Transportation Contract was entered into for the purpose of transporting goods, cargoes and/or passenger forwarding of the Group. The Company considers that the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract are for the benefit of the Company, as the services provided are required in the production process of the Group and the service providers offered a competitive price and is capable of meeting the Group's transportation needs.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the New Transportation Contract is on normal commercial terms which are fair and reasonable and the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

None of the Directors has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract, save for Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, who are directors of En+, being the holding company of KraMZ-Auto. Mr. Deripaska is also indirectly interested in more than 50% of the issued share capital of En+. Accordingly, Mr. Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya and Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova did not vote on the Board resolution approving the New Transportation Contract.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

KraMZ-Auto is an indirect subsidiary of En+, and is therefore an associate of En+ which is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, KraMZ-Auto is a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules.

Accordingly, the transactions contemplated under the New Transportation Contract constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company.

The estimated annual aggregate transaction amount of the continuing connected transactions under the New Transportation Contract and the Previously Disclosed Transportation Contracts for the financial years ending 31 December 2017 is more than 0.1% but less than 5% under the applicable percentage ratios. Accordingly, pursuant to Rule 14A.76 of the Listing Rules, the transactions contemplated under these contracts are only subject to the announcement requirements set out in Rules 14A.35 and 14A.68, the annual review requirements set out in Rules 14A.49, 14A.55 to 14A.59, 14A.71 and 14A.72 and the requirements set out in Rules 14A.34 and 14A.50 to 14A.54 of the Listing Rules. These transactions are exempt from the circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Details of the New Transportation Contract will be included in the relevant annual report and accounts of the Company in accordance with Rule 14A.71 of the Listing Rules where appropriate.

PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of aluminium, including alloys and value-added products, and alumina.

Joint-Stock Company "Irkutskenergoremont" is principally engaged in activities for supporting of operability of thermal power plants.

Limited Liability Company "KraMZ-Auto" is principally engaged in the provision of transportation services.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings, unless the context otherwise requires:

"associate(s)" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules. "Board" the board of Directors. "Company" United Company RUSAL Plc, a limited liability

company incorporated in Jersey, the shares of which

are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of

Hong Kong Limited. "connected person(s)" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules. "continuing connected transactions" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules. "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company. "En+" En+ Group Limited, a company incorporated in

Jersey, a substantial shareholder of the Company. "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries. "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. "Mr. Deripaska" Mr. Oleg Deripaska, an executive Director. "percentage ratios" the percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing

Rules. "Previously Disclosed Repair Services

Contracts" the repair services contracts between members of the

Group and associates of En+, pursuant to which the

associates of En+ agreed to provide repair services to

members of the Group during the year 2017, as

disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated

2 July 2015, 24 January 2017, 2 February 2017, 28

February 2017, 19 April 2017, 25 April 2017 and 23

May 2017. "Previously Disclosed Transportation

Contracts" the series of transportation contracts between

members of the Group and the associates of En+,

pursuant to which the associates of En+ agreed to

provide transportation services to members of the

Group during the year ending 31 December 2017, as

disclosed in the announcements of the Company dated

14 January 2015, 29 December 2015, 20 January

2016, 5 July 2016, 30 December 2016, 16 January

2017 and 28 February 2017. "substantial shareholder" has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the

Listing Rules. "USD" United States dollars, the lawful currency of the

United States of America. "VAT" value added tax.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

7 July 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Mr. Ivan Glasenberg, Mr. Maksim Goldman, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Mr. Daniel Lesin Wolfe, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Mr. Philip Lader, Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/hkse/http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

