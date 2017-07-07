

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said it expects that its second-quarter operating profit will increase about 72% from last year.



The company projects operating profit of about 14.00 trillion Korean won in the second-quarter, compared to 8.14 trillion won reported last year.



The company also estimates second-quarter Consolidated Sales of about 60 trillion won compared to 50.94 trillion won last year.



Final earnings results will be released later this month.



