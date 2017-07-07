

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) is nearing a deal to buy Oncor, one of the country's largest electricity transmissions businesses, the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.



A deal by Berkshire Hathaway Energy Co. to take over Oncor could be announced as soon as Thursday, the report said.



The deal's financial terms couldn't be learned, but the total value is less than the $18.4 billion that NextEra Energy Inc. agreed to pay for Oncor in a deal with Energy Future Holdings Corp. in July 2016, the paper said.



NextEra's deal for Oncor stalled as regulators in Texas rejected the deal, saying it wasn't in the public interest. NextEra had been pursuing Oncor since 2014.



