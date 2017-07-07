

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 30 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,210-point plateau although it's expected to run out of steam on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak amidst soft economic data, although a technical rebound in the price of crude oil offers a measure of support. The European and U.S. markets fell and the Asian markets are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the insurance companies and mixed performances from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index picked up 5.31 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 3,212.44 after trading between 3,188.77 and 3,215.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 1 percent to end at 1,914.59.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.28 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged, Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, Vanke dropped 1.30 percent, Gemdale gained 0.43 percent, PetroChina was up 0.26 percent, China Life jumped 1.50 percent and Ping An perked 1.92 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks saw considerable weakness on Thursday, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 hitting their lowest closing levels in a month.



The Dow slid 158.13 points or 0.7 percent to 21,320.04, while the NASDAQ tumbled 61.39 points or 1 percent to 6,089.46 and the S&P 500 slumped 22.79 points or 0.9 percent to 2,409.75.



The weakness followed a report from payroll processor ADP showing weaker than expected private sector job growth in June. The report from ADP comes a day ahead of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report, due later today.



The Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected gain in service sector growth in June. Also, the Labor Department saw an uptick in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended July 1. The Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit narrowed in May.



Crude oil futures rose Thursday after a large drop in U.S. oil stockpiles. WTI light sweet crude oil gained 39 cents to $45.52 a barrel, after dropping more than 4 percent in the previous session.



