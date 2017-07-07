

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Friday from the previous session, tracking the weak cues overnight from Wall Street as well as rising global bond yields.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 57.36 points or 0.29 percent to 19,936.70, off a low of 19,856.65.



The major exporters are declining despite a weaker yen. Canon and Panasonic are lower by more than 2 percent each, while Sony is losing 0.3 percent. Toshiba is rising almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising almost 1 percent and Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.6 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is edging lower by less than 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rose modestly overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Nikon Corp. is rising more than 3 percent, Toho Zinc is advancing almost 3 percent and Sony Financial Holdings is higher by more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Canon, FamilyMart UNY Holdings and Panasonic are all losing more than 2 percent each.



In economic news, Japan will see May figures for labor cash earnings, and also for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 113 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday following the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing disappointing private sector job growth in the month of June. The release of the report from ADP comes a day ahead of the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report, which includes both private and public sector jobs.



The Dow slid 158.13 points or 0.7 percent to 21,320.04, the Nasdaq tumbled 61.39 points or 1 percent to 6,089.46 and the S&P 500 slumped 22.79 points or 0.9 percent to 2,409.75.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose Thursday, trimming the previous session's big losses amid a surprisingly large drop in U.S. oil stockpiles. WTI oil gained 39 cents to $45.52 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after dropping more than 4 percent in the previous session.



