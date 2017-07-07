Jacob Frydman Proud to Support Rhinebeck Jewish Center

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2017 / Prominent property and private equity investor, Jacob Frydman has been a strong supporter and contributing member of New York's Chabad of Dutchess County along with The Rhinebeck Jewish Center for years running. Through his participatory involvement both as financial support and time spent volunteering for good causes, he has always demonstrated his loyalty and commitment to both organizations. Following a life-long career in real estate development and acquisition, a passion which began in high school when he made his first real estate investment, Frydman has been recently giving more of his energy to supporting local charitable establishments, following his retirement as CEO of a public Real Estate Investment Trust. Through the compassionate and proactive philosophy of the Rhinebeck Jewish Center, Frydman finds a powerful way to help those in need and to uplift the community spirit.

The Rhinebeck Jewish Center, located in the village of Rhinebeck, NY, was founded in 2007 with the purpose of strengthening the awareness and observance of Judaism, and acting as a spiritual and educational support system for the Jewish community. The center offers faith-based programs including adult education classes, pastoral care, and youth activities, as well as provides a home away from home for Jewish college students.

One project that Frydman has been consistently involved with at the Center is the Toys for Hospitalized Children initiative. This program distributes toys and gifts every year to hospitals, seniors residences, and special needs facilities. More than 25,000 are distributed annually in the tri-state area. The center's founders, Rabbi Hanoch and Tzivie Hecht, have expressed their gratitude for Jacob Frydman's unwavering support, which has allowed their initiative to reach out to more children. Rabbi Hecht, who personally met Frydman seven years ago, speaks very highly of the property investment expert, "When you meet him, he gives off a very strong New York businessman feel, but any word he has ever given he has kept 100 percent. I truly appreciate Jacob's friendship." The center also encourages giving to underprivileged families at the time of Passover and support for the Orphan, Poor and Sick Fund, another longstanding program started by the National Committee for Furtherance of Jewish Education (NCFJE). The fund assists struggling families from across the metropolitan New York area with grocery and clothing vouchers, and help with paying utility bills. Avid supporter of the center's numerous giving programs, Frydman has also participated in co-hosting of a gala in October 2014 given by the Hudson Valley Community Center in Poughkeepsie for the Jewish Community Center of Dutchess County Board.

A native New Yorker, Jacob Frydman received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Boston University and his Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. During his 30-year career in the real estate industry, he acquired over five million square feet of property on the east coast of the United States and took part in procurement and development transactions valued at over $2 billion. His notable real estate projects include Two Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza in midtown Manhattan, which he re-developed, together with his long-time partner, Mitch Rutter, into a commercial condominium solely for foreign governments as their missions to the UN. They also redeveloped the Aetna Building in lower Manhattan, and the DHL center in midtown Manhattan. In 1998 Frydman purchased the NBC New York television studios from General Electric, and from 1998 through 2010 he produced the log-running TV soap opera, "As The World Turns", together with Proctor & Gamble.

Having retired from his role as the CEO of a public Real Estate Investment Trust, Jacob Frydman continues to share his expertise in a consultancy service to developers and other businessmen within the industry, where he advises on highly complex special situations where he can enhance a property's value, undertaking it alone or at times with partners. A long-standing philanthropist, Frydman is also a firm supporter of the Washington DC's Brem Foundation, helping women in struggling communities at risk of developing breast cancer, and has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Bardavon Opera House, home of the Hudson Valley Philharmonic.

