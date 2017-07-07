

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total labor cash earnings in Japan increased for the second straight month in May, and at a faster-than-expected pace, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Friday.



Gross earnings rose 0.7 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 0.5 percent climb in April. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent gain for the month.



Contractual gross earnings also grew 0.7 percent annually in May, while special cash earnings dropped by 1.6 percent.



Real cash earnings went up 0.1 percent in May after remaining flat in the preceding month.



