LogRhythm Clinches the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Enterprise Security Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LogRhythm has clinched the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Enterprise Security Product Line Strategy Leadership Award.

The award was presented to LogRhythm at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific ICT Awards banquet, held at the Shangri-La, Singapore on July 6.

Mr. Charles Lim, Industry Principal, Cyber Security Practice, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said that threat intelligence feeds are meant to supplement the existing security intelligence of enterprises with the information of threats that are discovered externally. He added that it is meant to correlate with the intelligence of their network, to predict, identify and reduce the time-to-detect cyber threats.

"Hence, buying threat intelligence itself will not improve security unless the organization correlates it with the intelligence of their own corporate network, have the right analytics tools to correlate and create actionable insights for security analysts," he said.

Mr. Lim also said that LogRhythm's Threat Intelligence Ecosystem has excelled in providing a service that provides quick and easy integration of the standard open source threat intelligence feeds available at no extra costs, as well as deep integration of multiple commercial threat intelligence feeds acquired from reputable threat intelligence providers, which seamlessly correlate with the security intelligence of the enterprise.

"With this product line strategy, the company can help both mid-sized and large enterprises achieve better security and thereby increase adoption of their security intelligence and analytics platform," he added.

"We are proud to receive the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Enterprise Security Product Line Strategy Leadership Award.This is a recognition of the hard work put in by all our dedicated employeesto support our customersin their cybersecurity strategy.Ascybercrime and cybersecurity is in a constant arms race, wherehackers areunfortunately,ahead of us,apassive approachthrough perimeterdefencesand protection have proven to befar lacking.Activethreat monitoring, detection and responseneedsto be employed instead by automatically processing and identifying anomalies in log datain real timefrom a single viewso that you canquicklyrespond and contain a threat before it becomes a full blown security incident,"saidBill Taylor-Mountford, Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan,LogRhythm.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific ICT Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm, a leader in Threat Lifecycle Management, empowers organizations around the globe to rapidly detect, respond to and neutralize damaging cyberthreats. The company's patentedaward-winning platformunifies next-generationSIEM,log management,network and endpoint monitoring, user entity and behavior analytics (UEBA), security automation and orchestration (SAO) andadvanced security analytics. In addition to protecting customers from the risks associated with cyberthreats, LogRhythm provides compliance automation and assurance, and enhanced IT intelligence.

Among its manyindustry accolades, LogRhythm has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's SIEM Magic Quadrant, received SC Labs' "Recommended" rating for SIEM and UTM for 2017 and won "Best SIEM" in SANS Institute's "Best of 2016 Awards."