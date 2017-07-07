

KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - Permanent job placements in the U.K. continued to rise sharply in June, though the rate of expansion eased slightly since May, the Report on Jobs compiled by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and IHS Markit showed Friday.



Growth in temp billings also softened in June, but remained steep overall.



Permanent starting salaries rose at the sharpest pace in 19 months in June and growth in hourly pay rates also quickened to a 6-month high.



On a regional basis, Scotland noted the sharpest growth in permanent placements, followed by the Midlands.



