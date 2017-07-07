

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index strengthened in May, while coincident index fell from April, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The leading index that measures the future economic activity, rose to 104.7 in May from 104.2 in April. The score was forecast to rise to 104.6.



Meanwhile, the coincident index dropped to 115.5 in May, in line with expectations, from 117.1 in the previous month. The index reflects the current economic activity.



The lagging index came in at 116.7 in May versus 117.1 a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX