

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased in June after rising marginally in the prior month, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.



The consumer price index climbed at a slower rate of 2.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 3.3 percent increase in May. In April, the inflation rate was 3.2 percent.



Inflation was mainly driven by a 6.6 percent spike in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages. Transport costs grew 3.1 percent and clothing and footwear prices registered a moderate increase of 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent from May, when it rose by 0.2 percent.



