Midea Strives to Achieve Global Collaborative Innovation

SHANGHAI, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 2017 G20 Summit will soon kick off in Hamburg on July 7. This summit is themed as "Shaping an Interconnected World", which continues the subject of building an open world economy set at 2016 G20 Hangzhou Summit. Against this backdrop, China and Germany have been actively conducting innovative cooperation and a collaborative innovation network covering enterprises, colleges and universities, governments and scientific research institutions of the two countries is gradually taking shape.

Chinese enterprises represented by Midea Group act as decisive innovation drivers during this course. In January this year, Midea became the principal shareholder of KUKA AG, a world leading robot company, with a stake of about 95%. In late April, R&D and Innovation Center Europe (RDICE) of Midea was announced open in Graz, Austria; meanwhile, its Emerging Technology Center (ETC) had its opening ceremony held in San Jose in Silicon Valley, US and was officially put into operation. These changes have convinced the markets that Midea has taken a firm leap relying on its innovation capability and open pattern fostered during globalization.

As an international technology group, Midea has expanded its business scope to cover household appliances, Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning (HVAC), smart logistics, robots and automatic systems. The company has set up 17 R&D centers in 8 countries worldwide with a total of over 10,000 researchers and more than 300 senior foreign experts. The "global linkage" of its R&D capacity has become a powerhouse for the company to form the global innovation pattern.

Besides, Midea has pioneered a new worldwide enterprise innovation mode with its own characteristics - the 4-Tier System for R&D. It has also established joint labs through active cooperation with famous domestic and overseas colleges and universities, integrated global technological resources and deeply advanced open innovation.

"Our achievements are the result of our constant pursuit for technological innovation and proper R&D deployment as well as experience accumulation and continuous progress in the past three years. In the future, we will set up overseas R&D centers in other suitable countries. We are committed to allocating assets internationally and steadily striding toward our development goal of building a world top-notch technology-based manufacturing enterprise," said Doctor Hu Ziqiang, Vice President, CTO and Director of the Central Research Institute of Midea Group.

