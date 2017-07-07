refund.me: European Court of Justice Strengthens Passenger Rights Regarding Cancellation Fees

POTSDAM, Germany, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

refund.me demands more transparency for extra costs

refund.me, the international service provider for passenger rights, welcomes the decision of the European Court of Justice to strengthen passenger rights regarding cancellation fees.

Airlines are not entitled to charge extra for the reimbursement of personal taxes and fees since the reimbursement is nothing but fulfilling legal requirements.

Furthermore, airlines are obliged to provide a transparent overview of taxes, airport charges and other fees.

"This is an important step to strengthen the consumer rights of flight passengers. In the future it will become easier for them to get their money back," says Sandra Rosenberg, COO of refund.me.

refund.me demands transparent break-down of extra costs

According to European Union legislation, airlines are obliged to provide an overview of the costs, including taxes and fees. Extra costs that add up to the 'basic fee' for nothing but the flight sometimes result in cost explosions.

"Airlines are required to break down the costs and give a more transparent overview. What seems a bargain at first sight is often a really costly flight once all the add-ons are included," says Sandra Rosenberg.

Extra service for extra money - what you pay is what you get

Popular and profitable services are seat selection, hold luggage, snacks and drinks, priority boarding - or to make booking at least easier, if not cheaper - the upgrade for the next category. Lots of little extras add up as luxury add-ons on cheap base fees that produce an expensive ticket once all extras are included in the price.

refund.me recommends all passengers to pay attention during the booking process which services are included in their category and which require extra booking with extra costs.

About refund.me

Founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Eve Büchner, refund.me (https://refund.me/) assists individual airline passengers and business travel buyers in securing compensation for flight delays, cancellations, missed connections and re-routings under European Union (EC) 261/2004 legislation.





