Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed by Korian (Paris:KORI) with Natixis, the following assets were held in the liquidity account as at 30 June 2017:

41,424 Korian shares;

€3,401,168.85.

At the date of the previous semi-annual report (31 December 2017), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

33,872 Korian shares;

€3,513,848.69.

Next press release: 19 July 2017 after close of trading

Q2 2017 revenues

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages the firstEuropean network of nursing homes, specialized clinics, assisted living facilities, hospital care and home-care services with 715 facilities. Present in four countries (France, Germany, Belgium and Italy), the Group has a capacity of about 72,000 beds and employs around 47,000 people.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

