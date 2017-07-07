Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:IMPL) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, announces the transfer of the listing of its shares from the Euronext regulated market in Paris (compartment C) to the Euronext Growth multilateral continuous trading facility.

This admission was carried out within the framework of an admissions procedure for the Company's existing shares without any new shares being issued. The listing of these shares on the Euronext Growth market will become effective when the markets open on July 11, 2017, simultaneously to their removal from the Euronext regulated market. Implanet shares, whose ISIN code remains the same, will carry on being continuously listed with the new ticker ALIMP.

This transfer allows Implanet to be listed on a more appropriate market for the Group's size and market cap while offering a better-suited regulatory framework. It will simplify the administrative burden on Implanet and significantly reduce the listing costs, whilst enabling it to continue benefiting from financial market appeal.

Implanet intends to continue drawing up its consolidated accounts in accordance with IFRS, to publish its revenue on a quarterly basis and to inform the public of any news or information liable to have an impact on its share price.

The disclosure document relative to the transfer of the Company's shares to Euronext Growth will be available on its website on July 11, 2017.

Next financial press release: Q2 2017 revenue, on July 18, 2017

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2016 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Compartment C of the Euronext™ regulated market in Paris.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Implanet and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Implanet considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Implanet registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on April 3, 2017 under number D.17-0292 and available on the Company's website (www.implanet-invest.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Implanet operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Implanet or that Implanet does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Implanet that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for Implanet shares in any country.

