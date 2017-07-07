Norgine Partners with the Make Sense Campaign

AMSTERDAM, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rais ing awareness of the role of sentinel lymph node mapping in head and neck cancer

Highlighting the importance of nuclear medicine as a critical part of the multi-disciplinary team

Norgine B.V. today announced that it is partnering with the Make Sense campaign, which is led by the European Head and Neck Society (EHNS). The collaboration aims to raise awareness of sentinel lymph node biopsy, mapping and identification in head and neck cancer treatment. It also aims to highlight the importance of nuclear medicine as a critical part of the multi-disciplinary team.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130829/633895-a )



This new collaboration will build on the well-established Make Sense campaign, which aims to raise awareness of head and neck cancer across Europe and elsewhere*. All campaign activities are focussed on educating healthcare professionals (HCPs) and members of the general public on disease prevention, including signs and symptoms, which aims to drive earlier presentation, diagnosis and referral. Through this collaboration, there will be an additional focus on educating HCPs about sentinel lymph node mapping in head and neck cancer, to ensure better treatment plans and patient care.

Dr Alastair Benbow, Chief Development and Medical Officer, Norgine, said "As a patient centric company, we are committed to improving the treatment of patients with head and neck cancer. Through this important collaboration we aim to increase awareness of the role that sentinel lymph node mapping can play in identifying tumours in the head and neck, to ensure the most appropriate treatment is chosen."

"Head and neck cancer is the seventh most common type of cancer in Europe, and its incidence is increasing. Through this partnership we hope to continue to address head and neck cancer unmet needs by improving healthcare professional understanding of the evolving treatment landscape, consequently improving patient outcomes." said Prof. C. René Leemans, EHNS President.

* South Korea and India

Norgine Media Contacts

Isabelle Jouin, T: +44(0)1895-453643

Charlotte Andrews, T: +44(0)1895-453607

Follow us @norgine

Make Sense Campaign Secretariat

Karley Ura, T: +44(0)20-3595-2415, M: +44(0)7525-888-458

