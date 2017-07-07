Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Publication of shareholder circular

7 July 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

Publication of shareholder circular

Further to the announcement on 29 June 2017, Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that the Company yesterday published a shareholder circular in relation to resolutions to remove certain directors of the Company, being David Wathen (Non-executive Director), Michael Power (Non-executive Director), Louis Maguire (Non-executive Director), Dr Sorca Conroy (Non-executive Director), Seamus FitzPatrick (Non-executive Deputy Chairman) and James Jones (Finance Director), and appoint as new directors, Paul Johnson, Gervaise Heddle and Patrick O'Sullivan (the "Circular").

Your Board believes that the Proposed Resolutions are NOT in the best interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole and is therefore unanimously recommending that you VOTE AGAINST ALL of the Proposed Resolutions.

The EGM will be held at The Davenport Hotel, 8-10 Merrion Street Lower, Dublin 2 on 4 August 2017 at 2.00pm.

The Circular can also be found on the Company's website at www.conroygold.com

