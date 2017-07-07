NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JULY 7, 2017 AT 9.00 A.M.



Konecranes Plc announced on June 2, 2017, that it issues senior unsecured guaranteed notes in the amount of EUR 250 million (the "Notes"). The Notes mature on June 9, 2022. The Notes bear a fixed annual interest rate of 1.750 percent and have an issue price of 99.697 percent. The Notes are callable before the final maturity.



The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on July 4, 2017, approved the listing prospectus of the Notes. The prospectus is available in English on the company's website at www.konecranes.com/investors.



Public trading on the Notes commenced today on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd's bond list under the trading code "KCRJ175022". The proceeds from the Note offering were used to refinance some of Konecranes' existing indebtedness.



Nordea Bank AB (publ), OP Corporate Bank plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners for the issue of the Notes.



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



FURTHER INFORMATION Mr. Tomi Hintikka, Vice President, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2042 Mr. Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2016, Group (comparable combined company) sales totaled EUR 3,278 million. The Group has 17,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



