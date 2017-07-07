Kamux Oyj: Kamux expands in Kuopio: utility vehicle point to open in the autumn

Kamux Corporation Press Release 7July 2017 9:00 am





Kamux expands in Kuopio: utility vehicle point to open in the autumn

Kamux's operations in Kuopio will expand when the utility vehicle point opens at the Kuopio car showroom. The expansion of approximately 1,000 m2 will be ready for use by early October.

Vehicles for various transport needs

"The expansion of operations is a result of feedback from customers and the demand for utility vehicles. The showroom expansion makes it possible to offer a range of vehicles of different sizes for various transport needs, regardless of whether passenger or goods transport", says Kamux's Country Director Jussi Mäkinen.

Firm foothold in Kuopio

The utility vehicle point will further strengthen Kamux's foothold in the sale of used cars in the Finnish market and further improve its ability to serve its customers in the Kuopio region.

"At the Kuopio utility vehicle point, we can serve customers over a large area in Eastern Finland and Savo, in particular. In accordance with the Kamux concept, we flexibly and swiftly move cars to the showroom closest to, or preferred by, the customer", Mäkinen says.

Kamux already has two utility vehicle points in Vantaa and Lahti.

Kamux recruitment

The expansion also creates a need for more personnel. Kamux is recruiting new employees in Kuopio. In 2016, Kamux employed 343 car retail professionals on average.

"Growth requires more staff, which is why we are constantly hiring new employees", Mäkinen says.





More information:

Jussi Mäkinen, Country Director, Kamux Suomi Oy, +358 50 590 5860

Satu Heikkilä, Communications and Marketing Director, Kamux Corporation, +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specialising in the sale of used cars and related services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom began its operations in Hämeenlinna in 2003, and today the company has 39 showrooms in Finland, nine in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 140,000 used cars, of which 36,290 were sold in 2016. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 405 million in 2016. Kamux employed 552 employees at the end of 2016 wherein 272 were permanent employees. Kamux is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com (http://www.kamux.com/)

