

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in June, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Friday.



The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in June, in line with expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 3 percent in June from 3.1 percent a month ago.



The number of unemployed decreased by 6,175 from previous month to 133,603 in June, data showed.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 slid to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX