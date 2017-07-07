BlueJeans Clinches the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Cloud Video Collaboration Service Provider of the Year Award

SINGAPORE, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BlueJeans Network, a leading video meetings platform, has clinched the 2017 Asia-Pacific Cloud Video Collaboration Service Provider of the Year award from Frost & Sullivan.

The award was presented to BlueJeans at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific ICT Awards banquet, held at Shangri-La Singapore on July 6.

Ms. Zi Ning Chong, Research Analyst, Digital Transformation, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said that BlueJeans has continued to remove the barriers across various video conferencing systems, platforms, and devices as users expect simplicity and interoperability.

She added that the company's seamless service portfolio has empowered enterprises to unlock synergy and made video conferencing a simplified and affordable experience.

"Over the years, BlueJeans has expanded its Asia-Pacific reach by establishing strategic partnerships with system integrators and collaboration service providers. Its rapidly growing and increasing brand awareness across Asia-Pacific countries has emerged as a key differentiator against its competitors because customers want to work with proven vendors," she said.

Ms. Chong added that despite a highly competitive market, BlueJeans has managed to sustain its growth momentum by providing best-in-class cloud solutions that are tightly aligned with customer needs for immersive video meeting experiences.

"We are proud to receive the Asia-Pacific Cloud Video Collaboration Service Provider of the Year award from Frost & Sullivan," said BlueJeans Asia-Pacific Managing Director, James Brennan.

"This really is testament to the dedication and hard work our team and our partners across APAC, who have all played a key role in helping us achieve this recognition by delivering service and integration support to our joint customers."

"This award truly showcases BlueJeans' capabilities as the leading enterprise video meetings platform and validates our vision and strategy for the APAC region. We are dedicated to furthering our growth and expansion into Asia-Pacific. Through the remainder of 2017 and beyond, we will continue to focus on delivering the highest quality collaboration solutions at the best possible value to even more customers, in more countries, together with our partners," he said.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific ICT Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of market performance indicators which include revenue growth; increase in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

