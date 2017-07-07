

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a subsidiary of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa), said that it has executed a definitive merger agreement with Energy Future Holdings Corp. or EFH. The all-cash consideration for reorganized EFH is $9 billion implying an equity value of about $11.25 billion for 100% of Oncor.



Berkshire Hathaway Energy will acquire reorganized EFH, which will ultimately result in the acquisition of Oncor, an energy delivery company serving about 10 million Texans.



The transaction is currently expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Effective upon closing of the transaction, Bob Shapard, CEO of Oncor, will assume the role of executive chairman of the Oncor Board, and Allen Nye will assume the role of CEO of Oncor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX