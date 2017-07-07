

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets are likely to open lower Friday following negative sentiments in Asia and Wall Street amid rising global bond yields and weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector job growth in June.



U.S. markets were hurt with weakness in both tech and energy stocks. The investors were also concerned of growing expectations of tighter monetary policy by global central banks.



Ahead of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report due later today, the National Employment Report from payroll processor ADP on Thursday showed private sector employers added 158,000 jobs last month, lower than the 230,000 positions created in May and below expectations for a gain of 185,000.



The report suggested a possible slowdown in labor market activity ahead of non-farm payrolls due 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.



Meanwhile, the initial jobless claims increased 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended July 1, slightly higher than the expected 243,000. It was the third straight weekly increase in claims.



The escalating tensions surrounding North Korea's test launch this week of an intercontinental ballistic missile also continues to be a point of concern. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said in Warsaw that he's considering some pretty severe things in response to North Korea's efforts to develop nuclear weapons aimed at the U.S.



Asian markets traded lower on Friday, extending losses from the previous session, following negative Wall Street cues and amid rising global bond yields.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index was losing 82.42 points or 0.41 percent to 19,911.64. The major exporters were declining despite a weaker yen. In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index was declining 50.70 points or 0.88 percent to 5,708.10. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was trading 0.36 percent lower.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan were all lower.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar was trading in the mid 113 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 158.13 points or 0.7 percent to 21,320.04, the Nasdaq tumbled 61.39 points or 1 percent to 6,089.46 and the S&P 500 slumped 22.79 points or 0.9 percent to 2,409.75.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Thursday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped 30.32 points or 0.4 percent to 7,337.28, the French CAC 40 Index fell 27.70 points or 0.53% to 5,152.40 and the German DAX Index fell 72.43 points or 0.58 percent to 12,381.25.



In commodities, U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI oil were trading down 1.34 percent to $44.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Gold traded down 0.27 percent at $ 1,220 per ounce as of 12:25 am ET.



