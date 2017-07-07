sprite-preloader
WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
07.07.2017
PR Newswire

Electrolux to Acquire European Kitchen Hoods Company Best

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Electrolux today announced it has agreed to acquire Best, a European manufacturer of innovative and well-designed kitchen hoods. The acquisition enables Electrolux to develop a fully comprehensive offering of built-in cooking solutions and will further support long-term profitable growth in the region.

Best had net sales in 2016 of EUR 42 million (around SEK 400 million) and 450 employees, primarily at manufacturing sites in Cerreto d'Esi (central Italy) and Zabrze (southern Poland). The company is part of Broan-NuTone, LLC, a North American manufacturer and distributor of residential ventilation products.

"The acquisition of Best is a perfect strategic match to reinforce Electrolux capabilities for design, R&D and manufacturing of kitchen hoods, which is a key aspect in offering consumers a simply outstanding cooking experience," said Dan Arler, Head of Electrolux business area Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Broan-NuTone, LLC, will continue to design, manufacture and market the Best brand of kitchen ventilation products in North America. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2017.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline: +46-8-657-65-07

