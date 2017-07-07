Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-07-07 08:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



On 5 July 2017, the Company signed a credit agreement with AB SEB Bank regarding a credit comprising up to EUR 60 million. According to this agreement, the loan granted according to the credit agreement of AB SEB Bank of 21 February 2014, the balance of which comprises EUR 47.9 million, will be refinanced.



The new credit agreement does not provide for the pledge of the Combined Cycle Unit and units 7 and 8 of the Reserve Power Plant ir Elektrenai Complex, which, according to the material event report of 13 May 2014, was carried out to fulfil obligations according to the aforementioned credit agreement of 21 February 2014. Thus, according to the new credit agreement, without undermining the existing conditions, the maturity for the existing loan will be extended and the pledge of fixed tangible assets will be cancelled.



