

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L), in its trading update ahead of today's AGM for the period from 1 April 2017 to date, said that it expects the phasing of revenue in fiscal year 2018 to be broadly similar to the prior year. The full year outlook remains in line with the Board's expectations.



The Group said it maintains a strong balance sheet and saw good cash generation in the first quarter, resulting in net cash of 152 million pounds at 30 June 2017.



Subject to approval by shareholders at the AGM today, the final dividend of 27.0 pence per share will be payable on 4 August 2017, to shareholders on the register on 7 July 2017.



