

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade surplus turned to a surplus in May from a deficit in the previous year, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Friday.



The trade balance came in at a surplus of EUR 290 million in May versus a deficit of EUR 175 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of Exports jumped 27.0 percent year-over-year in May and imports grew by 16.0 percent.



During the first five months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 750 million compared with a shortfall of EUR 1.4 billion in the same period of 2016.



