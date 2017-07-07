Curetis / Curetis To Attend Key Investor and Scientific Conferences In The Third Quarter 2017 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis To Attend Key Investor and Scientific Conferences In The Third Quarter 2017

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, July 7, 2017 -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that the Company is going to attend several industry conferences in the third quarter of 2017. The respective presentations will be made available on the company's website.

July:

AACC Annual Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo 2017, July 30 - August 3, 2017 - San Diego, CA, USA: booth number 5952, Hall H, San Diego Convention Center

August:

SGINF 2017 Joint Annual Meeting 2017 of the Swiss Societies for Microbiology (SSM), for Infectious Diseases (SSI), Hospital Hygiene (SSHH), Tropical Medicine and Parasitology (SSTMP) and the Swiss Society of Tropical and Travel Medicine (SSTTM), August 30 - September 1, 2017 - Basel, Switzerland: booth number 33, Hall 4.1, Congress Centre Messe Basel

September:

EBJIS 2017 Annual Meeting of the European Bone & Joint Infections Society, September 7-9, 2017 - Nantes, France: booth number E20, Great Hall, La Cité Nantes Events Center

Rodman & Renshaw Annual Healthcare Conference, September 10-12, 2017 - New York, NY, USA: one-on-one meetings and presentation

BOA 2017, The British Orthopaedic Association Congress, September 19-22, 2017 - Liverpool, United Kingdom: booth number 55, Hall 2, BT Convention Centre (ACC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, September 25-27, 2017 - New York, NY, USA: one-on-one meetings and presentation

Ladenburg Thalmann 2017 Healthcare Conference, September 26, 2017 - New York, NY, USA: one-on-one meetings and presentation

###

About Curetis

Founded in 2007, Curetis is a molecular diagnostics company which focuses on the development and commercialization of reliable, fast and cost-effective products for diagnosing severe infectious diseases. The diagnostic solutions of Curetis enable rapid multi-parameter pathogen and antibiotic resistance marker detection in only a few hours, a process that today can take up to days or even weeks with other techniques.

To date, Curetis has raised EUR 44.3 million in an IPO on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels and private equity funds of over EUR 63.5 million. Furthermore, Curetis has entered into a debt financing facility with EIB for up to EUR 25 million. The company is based in Holzgerlingen near Stuttgart, Germany. Curetis collaborates with Heraeus Medical, pharmaceutical companies, and has entered into several international distribution agreements covering many countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In 2017, Curetis established Ares Genetics GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Curetis GmbH in Vienna, Austria. Ares Genetics is dedicated to maximize the R&D and related scientific and business opportunities of the GEAR assets acquired in 2016 for the entire Curetis Group.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com).

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should", and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact details

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.com (mailto:pr@curetis.com) or ir@curetis.com (mailto:ir@curetis.com)

www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) - www.unyvero.com (http://www.unyvero.com)

International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth@theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012

