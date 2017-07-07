

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economy expanded at the fastest pace in six quarters during the first three months of this year, latest data from the statistical office confirmed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent from the fourth quarter, when the economy expanded 1.5 percent.



The latest growth was the fastest since the third quarter of 2015, when the economy advanced 1.9 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose 5.6 percent in the first quarter after 5 percent increase in the previous three months. The growth figure was the strongest in three quarters.



On an unadjusted basis, annual GDP growth accelerated to 5.7 percent in the March quarter from 4.8 percent in the December quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX