The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



7 July 2017



Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting from the Board of Directors of Vestjysk Bank A/S



As set out in the company announcement of 19 June 2017, a group of investors has made a voluntary offer for shares in the Bank. As described in the offer document, the offer is made as part of a long-term plan for the Bank, which - among other things - will include a share issue with pre-emption rights with anticipated proceeds in the amount of approx. DKK 745m.



Expecting that the offer is carried through, the Board of Directors hereby gives notice of an extraordinary general meeting in order for the general meeting to grant the Board of Directors authorisation to facilitate a completion of the share issue with pre-emption rights.



The Extraordinary General Meeting is held on Monday, 31 July 2017 at 3 pm at Lemvig Sports & Cultural Center, Christinelystvej 8, 7620 Lemvig, Denmark.



The meeting has the following agenda:



1. Proposal to grant authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital



The Board of Directors proposes that the Board of Directors be granted authorisation until 31 July 2018 to increase the Bank's share capital by up to DKK 760,000,000 at minimum par value by issuing new shares with pre-emption rights for the Bank's shareholders.



1. Proposal to grant authorisation to the chairman of the meeting



The Board of Directors proposes that the chairman of the general meeting (or anyone he may authorise to do so) be authorised to file the adopted proposals with the Danish Business Authority, including making any changes or additions to the filing to the Danish Business Authority that may be required by the Authority in order to register the filing.



1. Any other business



The complete proposals for the general meeting are attached hereto and constitute a part of this notice.





Vestjysk Bank A/S



The Board of Directors



Vagn Thorsager Chairman of the Board of Directors



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637601