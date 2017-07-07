

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fenner Plc (FENR.L), a provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications, Friday announced that its trading remains positive and that the Board anticipates fiscal 2017 operating profit to be comfortably ahead of its previous expectations. The forecast is on the basis of the improved outlook, most notably in the medical businesses.



In its trading update covering the period from March 1 to July 7, the company said it has continued to make strong progress, principally in new product development, augmented by a further increase in the US rig count.



AEP's performance has continued to strengthen across each product area. In particular, Medical businesses are experiencing strong revenue growth from the development of new customer projects. This provides an encouraging platform for long term growth in line with plans.



In Oil & Gas, the growing order book is now translating into increased sales. Industrial businesses are performing ahead of last year, reflecting new product launches.



ECS continues to deliver the planned improvements.



Cash flow during the period has remained in line with expectations.



The company expects to release its results for its financial year ending August 31 on November 15.



