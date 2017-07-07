

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar climbed against its key counterparts in pre-European deals on Friday.



The aussie advanced to a 2-day high of 86.34 against yen, off its early session's low of 85.73.



The aussie rose to 0.9864 against the loonie, 0.7596 against the greenback and 1.5030 against the euro, from its early low of 0.9833, 2-day low of 0.7572 and more than a 4-week low of 1.5075, respectively.



Bouncing off from an early 11-day low of 1.0397 against the kiwi, the aussie rose to 1.0431.



The aussie is likely to target resistance around 88.00 against the yen, 0.78 against the greenback, 1.48 against the euro, 1.06 against the kiwi and 1.46 against the loonie.



