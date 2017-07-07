

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in May, figures from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial output grew 1.9 percent in May from April, when it fell 0.6 percent. Production was forecast to grow moderately by 0.6 percent.



Likewise, manufacturing output climbed 2 percent, in contrast to a 1.3 percent drop in the previous month. This was also faster than the expected 0.6 percent.



Manufacturing output growth was largely driven by a 7.4 percent rise in transport equipment and 2 percent expansion in machinery and equipment goods.



On the other hand, construction output declined 1.3 percent, reversing April's 3.5 percent increase.



In three months to May, industrial production gained 1.4 percent and manufacturing output moved up 1.9 percent.



